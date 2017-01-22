62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Very beginning' for embassy move discussions

1 hour 29 minutes 5 seconds ago January 22, 2017 Jan 22, 2017 Sunday, January 22 2017 January 22, 2017 1:18 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - The White House says it's at the "very beginning" of discussing plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The statement follows reports in Israeli media that President Donald Trump had imminent plans to announce the move.

Trump is scheduled to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by telephone later Sunday.

Like many presidential candidates, Trump promised to make the embassy move. But presidents have avoided following through on that pledge in part because of concerns that it would inflame tensions in the Middle East.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days