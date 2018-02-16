Vernon Parish forms task force targeting cold cases

Photo: American Press

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A new task force at the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has been formed in hopes of advancing some of the area's oldest homicide cases.

The Cold Case Investigation team is comprised of five officers already active in the sheriff's department.

The American Press reports the group answered the call put out by Sheriff Sam Craft in December to volunteer their time to reopen five homicide cases that occurred between 1980 and 1990.

Craft says he believes every case the team focuses on has a true chance of being solved.