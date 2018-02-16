70°
Latest Weather Blog
Vernon Parish forms task force targeting cold cases
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A new task force at the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has been formed in hopes of advancing some of the area's oldest homicide cases.
The Cold Case Investigation team is comprised of five officers already active in the sheriff's department.
The American Press reports the group answered the call put out by Sheriff Sam Craft in December to volunteer their time to reopen five homicide cases that occurred between 1980 and 1990.
Craft says he believes every case the team focuses on has a true chance of being solved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New marijuana warehouse
-
Marijuana warehouse for state's legal weed program will be off Highland Road
-
Police investigating restaurant armed robberies on Perkins Road
-
One landowner holds up federal buyout grant in Ascension Parish
-
Ascension Parish to file lawsuits fighting blighted properties