70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vernon Parish forms task force targeting cold cases

2 hours 25 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2018 Feb 16, 2018 February 16, 2018 6:11 AM February 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: American Press
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A new task force at the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has been formed in hopes of advancing some of the area's oldest homicide cases.
  
The Cold Case Investigation team is comprised of five officers already active in the sheriff's department.
  
The American Press reports the group answered the call put out by Sheriff Sam Craft in December to volunteer their time to reopen five homicide cases that occurred between 1980 and 1990.
  
Craft says he believes every case the team focuses on has a true chance of being solved.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days