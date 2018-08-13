83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vermont exec would be nation's first transgender governor

5 hours 14 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 August 13, 2018 5:16 AM August 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Seven Days

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A former energy company executive from Vermont has a shot at becoming the nation's first transgender governor - but she says that's not the main reason she's running.

Christine Hallquist says she wants to be elected on the basis of what she believes she can bring to the state she loves. Hallquist acknowledges that in the run-up to Tuesday's primary, people are finally beginning to pay attention to the race, but her transgender status isn't what's on their minds.

She says Vermont voters want to know what she can do to help them get higher-paying jobs, provide health care for their families and better educate their children. The 62-year-old Hallquist is one of four candidates in the Democratic primary.

She's part of a wave of LGBTQ candidates seeking higher office across the U.S. Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is also facing a primary challenge Tuesday

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days