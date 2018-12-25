72°
Vermont community attempts to make world's largest s'more
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - One Vermont community is celebrating the holidays and the winter solstice with a massive bonfire and what they hope will be the world's largest s'more.
The Winter S'morestice takes place Saturday at Camp Meade in Middlesex.
A local bakery will make the 4-by-8-foot (1.2-by-2.4-meter) s'more. A co-owner says it will be a feat of bakery engineering.
The giant dessert will be chopped up and shared with attendees.
Organizers said they were too late in pursuing a Guinness World Record but may try next year.
The event also includes fire artists and dancers, music, food, beer and wine.
