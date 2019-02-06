72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vermilion Parish deputy fired after allegedly raping juvenile

3 hours 40 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 February 06, 2019 5:29 AM February 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

VERMILION PARISH - Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit-Alexandria Field Office arrested a 42-year-old man related to the rape of a juvenile.

Before his arrest, Bryan Kibodeaux was a deputy with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

State police say the investigation began on January 24 when authorities received a complaint involving the sexual abuse of a child. During the course of the investigation, Kibodeaux was identified as a suspect.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at his home and placed Kibodeaux under arrest. Kibodeaux was charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, and sexual battery. Following his arrest, Kibodeaux was fired from the department.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days