Vermilion Parish deputy fired after allegedly raping juvenile
VERMILION PARISH - Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit-Alexandria Field Office arrested a 42-year-old man related to the rape of a juvenile.
Before his arrest, Bryan Kibodeaux was a deputy with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.
State police say the investigation began on January 24 when authorities received a complaint involving the sexual abuse of a child. During the course of the investigation, Kibodeaux was identified as a suspect.
On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at his home and placed Kibodeaux under arrest. Kibodeaux was charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, and sexual battery. Following his arrest, Kibodeaux was fired from the department.
Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.
