Verizon reaches deal to continue carrying Disney channels

2 hours 19 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 December 30, 2018 2:28 PM December 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Verizon customers can continue to watch ESPN, ABC and other channels owned by Disney after the two companies announced a deal over programming fees.
 
The telecommunications giant and the entertainment company said in a joint statement Sunday: "Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement."
 
The statement said details would be released in the coming days.
 
The companies faced a Dec. 31 deadline. Without an agreement, Verizon's Fios network would have stopped carrying Disney channels.

