65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Verizon latest carrier to return to unlimited cell plans

54 minutes 3 seconds ago February 13, 2017 Feb 13, 2017 Monday, February 13 2017 February 13, 2017 10:14 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Verizon is the latest mobile carrier to bring back unlimited plans, but its version is pricier than offerings from rivals T-Mobile and Sprint.

AT&T only lets customers sign up for unlimited plans when they also subscribe to DirecTV, which AT&T owns. But its prices are similar to Verizon's for a family; Verizon is cheaper for an individual.

Verizon has long been pushing customers off the company's old unlimited plans with rate hikes. But such plans, once common, have come back into vogue as competition between carriers heats up. Carriers have to snatch customers from each other to grow, as most U.S. adults already have a smartphone.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days