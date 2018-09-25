Verizon customers reporting outages in Baton Rouge, nationwide

87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Verizon users across the country are reporting widespread outages Tuesday.

Verizon is experiencing outages nationwide, including parts of Southeast Louisiana. According to istheservicedown.com, customers in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas were primarily affected.

Most of the problems were first reported around 8 a.m. with many users still unable to make calls into the early afternoon.

Verizon has not released a public statement about the issue or what caused it, but its tech support team responded to customers complaints on Twitter.

"We are currently experiencing a wireless network issue in your area. Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly," the company tweeted some users.

