Verbal altercation results in December shooting, suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest in a December 2018 shooting investigation.

On December 10, officers responded to the 6000 block of Blueberry Street where a man was shot in the abdomen. That victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After gathering more evidence, detectives learned the victim and George Harris got into a verbal argument over a woman. The suspect then shot the victim and later fled the scene.

On April 2, Harris was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.