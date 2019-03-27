73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicles smashed, 18-wheeler flipped in major crashes on I-12 Wednesday

1 hour 21 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 March 27, 2019 1:15 PM March 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Emergency crews were called to two serious crashes on I-12 East Wednesday.

The crashes were reported between the interchange and the Pumpkin Center exit before 12:30 p.m., according to the Hammond Rural Fire Department.

 

There's no word on injuries at this time.

Officials say drivers can expect congestion in the area over the next several hours.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days