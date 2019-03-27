Vehicles smashed, 18-wheeler flipped in major crashes on I-12 Wednesday

PONCHATOULA - Emergency crews were called to two serious crashes on I-12 East Wednesday.

The crashes were reported between the interchange and the Pumpkin Center exit before 12:30 p.m., according to the Hammond Rural Fire Department.

There's no word on injuries at this time.

Officials say drivers can expect congestion in the area over the next several hours.