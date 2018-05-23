Vehicle wedged under school bus after crash on I-110

Photo: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash on I-110 involving a school bus and another vehicle Wednesday.

The crash was reported around noon on the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Governor's Mansion. Images from the scene show what appears to be a sedan wedged underneath the bus.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.