Vehicle submerged in ditch along I-10 West near College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle submerged in a ditch along I-10 just past the College Drive exit.

The incident was reported around 7 o'clock Wednesday evening.

Police are on the scene, along with DOTD.

The driver of the vehicle told WBRZ he was driving to work when he slid off of the interstate, and ended up submerged in the ditch.

No injuries were reported.