Vehicle strikes utility pole, knocks out electricity along College, Perkins area
BATON ROUGE - Crews are working to restore power along Perkins Road and College Drive after a vehicle hit a utility pole Monday afternoon, resulting in an outage.
Businesses in the area are currently without electricity, including the Walmart on College Drive. A restaurant on Perkins Road posted to their Facebook page Monday afternoon, showing a photo of a trailer that had apparently struck a utility pole.
According to Entergy's website, over 100 customers were still without power as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The outages extend to Rabey Street, near I-10. Drivers are advised to use caution as most traffic lights in the area aren't working.
Crews hope to have power restored within the next two hours.
