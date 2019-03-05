Vehicle strikes utility pole, knocks out electricity along College, Perkins area

BATON ROUGE - Crews are working to restore power along Perkins Road and College Drive after a vehicle hit a utility pole Monday afternoon, resulting in an outage.

Businesses in the area are currently without electricity, including the Walmart on College Drive. A restaurant on Perkins Road posted to their Facebook page Monday afternoon, showing a photo of a trailer that had apparently struck a utility pole.

According to Entergy's website, over 100 customers were still without power as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The outages extend to Rabey Street, near I-10. Drivers are advised to use caution as most traffic lights in the area aren't working.

Crews hope to have power restored within the next two hours.