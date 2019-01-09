54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vehicle overturns in morning crash on Government St.

Wednesday, January 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Wednesday morning crash in Baton Rouge.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Government Street and S. 10th Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Minor injuries have been reported.

