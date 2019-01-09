54°
Vehicle overturns in morning crash on Government St.
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Wednesday morning crash in Baton Rouge.
The crash happened before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Government Street and S. 10th Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Avoid Government at S. 10th Street near the interstate. Crews working overturned accident. Looks like it involves just the two vehicles at the intersection @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/vqBgAkyr8q— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) January 9, 2019
Minor injuries have been reported.
