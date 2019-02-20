71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle overturns after hit-and-run causing I-12 West delays

2 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, June 30 2016 Jun 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 2:48 AM June 30, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle on I-12 West at O’Neal Lane is causing heavy Thursday morning commute delays.

At 8:30 a.m., the closed right lane reopened, leaving the center and left lanes blocked. Congestion related to the crash had stretched to Juban Road by that time.

Baton Rouge Police have called the crash a hit-and-run. Injuries have yet to be reported, but that update is expected shortly.

Check back with this story for more details and follow News 2’s Ashley Frugé on Twitter for up to the minute updates for your morning drive.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days