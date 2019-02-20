Vehicle overturns after hit-and-run causing I-12 West delays

BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle on I-12 West at O’Neal Lane is causing heavy Thursday morning commute delays.

At 8:30 a.m., the closed right lane reopened, leaving the center and left lanes blocked. Congestion related to the crash had stretched to Juban Road by that time.

Baton Rouge Police have called the crash a hit-and-run. Injuries have yet to be reported, but that update is expected shortly.

