Vehicle, other items stolen from storage units during burglaries

BATON ROUGE - Detectives in East Baton Rouge are searching for two men who burglarized several storage units.

The incident was reported on August 23 at the Appletree Storage Facility on Foster Road. According to reports, numerous items were stolen including a vehicle that was being stored in one of the units. No further details were provided.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.