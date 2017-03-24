80°
Vehicle hit by oncoming cars after flipping on Hwy. 61

41 minutes 44 seconds ago March 24, 2017 Mar 24, 2017 Friday, March 24 2017 March 24, 2017 4:44 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. FRANCISVILLE – Eyewitnesses described a crash that closed part of Highway 61 Friday as something out of a nightmare: a flipped car, slammed by others after it rolled down the highway.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. near Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church just north of the Myrtles Plantation.

Traffic reports indicated the highway was either closed or traffic had slowed to nearly a crawl as authorities tended to the injured and cleared the highway up to two hours later.

Specific information about those injured has not been released yet.

One witness told WBRZ, a large SUV flipped and then was hit by on-coming vehicles. People in the SUV appeared to be injured, the witness said, and there were numerous ambulance crews on the scene.

Check back for updates.

