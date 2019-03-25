Vehicle gets stuck on tracks in Hammond, driver flees before train collision

HAMMOND - A driver was forced to flee their vehicle Monday night after it became stuck at a railroad crossing with a train quickly approaching.

According to the Hammond Fire Department, a vehicle had apparently gotten stuck on the tracks at a crossing on West Charles Street near La Carretta restaurant. News outlets report the driver saw the train coming, grabbed their belongings, and ran from the area.

The train was traveling northbound when it collided with the empty Mercedes, smashing it to pieces.

Officials say West Charles Street will be closed for several hours following the incident.

No injuries were reported.