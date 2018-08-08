90°
Vehicle gets caught on utility lines, pulls down pole on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of homes are without power after a vehicle became caught on low-hanging lines and pulled an entire utility pole down.
According to Entergy the incident happened on Burbank Drive near the intersection of Gardere Lane. About 500 households are without power as a result.
Entergy says it expects to have power restored by 2 p.m.
