Vehicle fire sparks house fire on Central Road
BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a vehicle fire sparked a fire at a vacant house earlier this afternoon.
The fire occurred at a house around 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of Central Road. Authorities say the fire spread from the vehicle to the attic of the house.
Fire damage to the home was contained to the north wall and the attic.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.
