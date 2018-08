Vehicle fire shuts down I-10 East near Grosse Tete

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A vehicle fire shut down I-10 west of the Mississippi River Bridge and caused significant delays Friday.

According to DOTD, the fire shut down eastbound lanes of the interstate between Grosse Tete and LA 77 around noon. One lane has since reopened.

Authorities say the truck was apparently carrying nitrogen when it caught fire.

No injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office.