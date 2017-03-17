Vehicle fire reported on Plank Road near Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters worked to extinguish a vehicle fire on Plank Road near the Baton Rouge Airport Friday afternoon.

The fire happened after 12 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene showed dark smoke billowing from the vehicle. First responders closed two the roadway and diverted traffic around the incident.

Sources tell WBRZ News 2 that no one was hurt.