Vehicle fire reported on Plank Road near Baton Rouge airport

3 hours 28 minutes 9 seconds ago March 17, 2017 Mar 17, 2017 Friday, March 17 2017 March 17, 2017 12:47 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters worked to extinguish a vehicle fire on Plank Road near the Baton Rouge Airport Friday afternoon.

The fire happened after 12 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene showed dark smoke billowing from the vehicle. First responders closed two the roadway and diverted traffic around the incident.

Sources tell WBRZ News 2 that no one was hurt.

