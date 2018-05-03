77°
Vehicle fire causes delays on I-12 in Livingston Parish
WALKER- A burning car caused heavy delays on I-12 Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-12 near LA 447. The fire was extinguished by 5 p.m., but there is still heavy congestion in the area.
All lanes are now open I-12 East before LA 447 (Walker). Congestion has reached Juban Road.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 3, 2018
