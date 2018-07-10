74°
Vehicle fire briefly closes I-10 East near Whiskey Bay
IBERVILLE PARISH - A vehicle fire briefly shut down I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Monday evening.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday on I-10 East at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). One lane reopened just before 7 o'clock, allowing traffic to pass on the left side.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Vehicle fire CLOSES I-10 East at Whiskey Bay. Use an alternate route. Photo: @Dpicard1959 pic.twitter.com/1b2UuvS3pJ— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) July 9, 2018
There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
