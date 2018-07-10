74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vehicle fire briefly closes I-10 East near Whiskey Bay

Monday, July 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

IBERVILLE PARISH - A vehicle fire briefly shut down I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Monday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday on I-10 East at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). One lane reopened just before 7 o'clock, allowing traffic to pass on the left side.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. 

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

