Vehicle fire briefly closes I-10 East near Ascension Parish line

Tuesday, July 31 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - The eastbound lanes of I-10 were briefly shut down after a vehicle caught fire Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. on I-10 East at Mile Marker 171, near Bluff Road.

The left lane has reopened, allowing traffic to pass, but heavy delays remain. Emergency crews are redirecting traffic and asking drivers to find alternate routes.

