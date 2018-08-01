72°
Vehicle fire briefly closes I-10 East near Ascension Parish line
ASCENSION PARISH - The eastbound lanes of I-10 were briefly shut down after a vehicle caught fire Tuesday night.
The incident was reported around 9 p.m. on I-10 East at Mile Marker 171, near Bluff Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: An 18-wheeler Fire has caused significant delays on I?-10 East near the EBR/Ascension Parish line. The fire is out, and one lane is open to traffic. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/uFdsRiEiNP— Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) August 1, 2018
The left lane has reopened, allowing traffic to pass, but heavy delays remain. Emergency crews are redirecting traffic and asking drivers to find alternate routes.
I-10 East is CLOSED at Mile Marker 171 (near Bluff Road) due to a vehicle fire. Expect heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/lJpZy33qXa— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) August 1, 2018
