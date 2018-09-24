84°
Vehicle crashes into motorcycle, one arrested
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man admitted to drinking six beers before a crash that injured a person on a motorcycle.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday police responded to a crash in the 14900 block of Old Hammond Highway. The arrest report states the driver at fault was Nilzon Lopez-Gonzales.
Lopez-Gonzales had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and was seen stumbling and swaying. While speaking with police, Lopez-Gonzales allegedly admitted to drinking six beers before driving.
The person on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.
Lopez-Gonzales was charged with DWI, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, and failing to have a valid driver's license.
