Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vehicle crashes into bayou, driver transported to hospital

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH- A driver was transported to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a bayou early Friday morning.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. on Airline Highway south of I-10. Details about the driver's condition have not been released at this time.

The roadway was closed while crews cleared the scene but has since reopened.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

