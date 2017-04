Vehicle crashes into backyard of Fairchild Street home

BATON ROUGE – A vehicle crashed into the backyard of a home of Fairchild Street on Friday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle tells WBRZ News 2 that the vehicle's brakes went out. The vehicle, appearing to be an SUV, came to a rest on its side in the backyard.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.