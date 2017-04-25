58°
Vehicle crash on Nicholson Drive leaves one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle crash near the Nicholson Drive / Gardere Lane intersection Monday evening left one person critically injured.
Officials were called to the scene just before 10 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
