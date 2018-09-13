76°
Vehicle catches fire in parking garage at L'Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire that occurred at a local casino Thursday night.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the incident was reported around 8:23 p.m. on the second level of the parking garage at the L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found a car burning, and contained the blaze in under fifteen minutes. The vehicle was totally destroyed, and four others were damaged.
Authorities say no injuries were reported, and there was no damage to the structure of the garage or casino.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
