Vegas Strip's lights to dim in remembrance of shooting

LAS VEGAS - Officials say lights will dim for about 10 minutes at more than 50 casino and shopping properties to mark the time exactly a week earlier when a gunman shot into a crowd at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority list of places promising to take part in the somber commemoration also includes a Walgreens pharmacy and a golf driving range and lounge that stays open until 2 a.m.

Most casinos along the Strip in Las Vegas, along with properties in Henderson and North Las Vegas, are scheduled to darken their marquees.

The lights of the Las Vegas Strip were last dimmed to mark the death in February 2015 of legendary former UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian.

Others who have been similarly honored include Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., George Burns and Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

The Strip was also darkened after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.