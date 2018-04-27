76°
Vegas police lose bid to delay concert shooting records

1 hour 43 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 April 27, 2018 3:06 PM April 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court has rejected a bid by police to delay the release of records about the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, including officer body camera videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and written interview reports.
  
Five of seven justices said Friday that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department should make public the records sought by several media entities to shed light on the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
  
Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were wounded and injured when a gunman opened fire from the high-rise Mandalay Bay resort into an outdoor concert crowd.
  
Department lawyers argue that the investigation is not complete, and that it will be too time-consuming and costly to quickly comply with the public records requests.
