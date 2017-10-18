Vegas hotel worker says guard saved his life

Photo: Ellen DeGeneres Twitter

LAS VEGAS- A Las Vegas hotel employee who entered a hallway near the suite where a gunman was holed up says he thinks the first gunfire he heard was out the windows of the high-rise.

Mandalay Bay building engineer Stephen Schuck tells TV host Ellen DeGeneres in an interview set to air Wednesday that he thought he was hearing jackhammers.

But then he realized there wouldn't be construction on a Sunday night. The shooter opened fire out the windows at a concert below Oct. 1, killing 58 people.

Schuck says it was quiet when he reached the hallway to investigate a security guard's report of an emergency exit door bolted shut.

Guard Jesus Campos was already shot in the leg and warned Schuck to take cover as bullets started whizzing past his head. Schuck wasn't injured and he credits Campos with saving his life.