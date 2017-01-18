72°
Vegas hotel dumps designer after Melania Trump remark

42 minutes 47 seconds ago January 18, 2017 Jan 18, 2017 Wednesday, January 18 2017 January 18, 2017 7:27 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas hotel has stopped selling a famous fashion designer's products following a hubbub over whether he would dress President-elect Donald Trump's wife, Melania.
    
Wynn Las Vegas spokesman Michael Weaver confirmed the hotel removed the Tom Ford line of cosmetics and sunglasses from its stores over the weekend, but declined to say why.
    
Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel that hotel owner Steve Wynn "said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said, that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel."
    
Ford has said he declined to dress Melania Trump years ago and he believes his clothes are too expensive for first ladies.
    
Trump told Fox his wife never asked Ford to dress her and "doesn't like" Ford or his designs.

