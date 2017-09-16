89°
Vatican diplomat recalled amid child porn investigation

1 day 4 hours 14 minutes ago Friday, September 15 2017 Sep 15, 2017 September 15, 2017 8:54 AM September 15, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

VATICAN CITY- A Vatican diplomat working in the Holy See's embassy in Washington has been recalled after U.S. officials flagged possible violations of child pornography laws.

The Vatican declined to identify the diplomat, but said Friday he was currently in Vatican City and that Vatican prosecutors have launched their own probe.

The State Department confirmed that it had asked the Vatican to lift the official's diplomatic immunity. It said that request was denied.

