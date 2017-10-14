85°
Vatican court convicts ex-hospital president

1 hour 8 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2017 Oct 14, 2017 October 14, 2017 10:37 AM October 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
VATICAN CITY  - A Vatican court has convicted the former president of the pope's children's hospital of abuse of office for diverting $500,000 in donations to renovate a cardinal's flat and sentenced him to a suspended one-year sentence.
  
The court on Saturday absolved the former treasurer of the Bambino Gesu children's hospital. The case was notable in that neither the cardinal who benefited from the renovation nor the contractor who was apparently paid twice for doing the work was put on trial.
  
The original charges against ex-hospital president Giuseppe Profiti had been embezzlement. But the court convicted him of the lesser offense of abuse of office.
