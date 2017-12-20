Vandals destroy 115-million-year-old dinosaur footprint at national park

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for damaging a fossilized dinosaur footprint in Bunurong Marine Park at Australia's renowned “Dinosaur Dreaming” site, Victoria Park officials said Tuesday.

ABC News reports that Melanie McVey-Di Lazzaro, a spokeswoman for Parks Victoria, said the damage done to the footprint was discovered last week. Authorities said a hammer or a hand tool was used to break pieces off of the fossil.

The footprint was discovered in 2006 and is believed to have belonged to a medium-sized theropod dinosaur. Theropods are a group of three-toed dinosaurs, that includes the larger Tyrannosaurus rex, according to ABC.

Instead of being removed and taken to a museum, authorities say the fossil was left in the park at the site it was found.

Mike Cleeland, Bunurong Environment Centre education officer, believes that he can retrieve some of the broken pieces of the fossilized footprint and restore it with the help of the technicians at Museum Victoria.