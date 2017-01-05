56°
Latest Weather Blog
Vandals deface grass at LSU's Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE – Vandals defaced the turf at Tiger Stadium in an overnight attack that may have lasted as long as 65 minutes.
A crime log for LSU Police shows a report of a burglary at the stadium at 11:25 Tuesday night. A published “incident end date/time” stamp seems to report the vandals were inside the stadium until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The case is still pending, according to the crime report log tweeted by an LSU student newspaper reporter.
The turf is covered with a large tarp.
LSU confirmed to WBRZ, the vandals were able to damage the grass but did not release additional information.
LSU Police are investigating the vandalism.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vandals deface grass at LSU's Tiger Stadium
-
DEMCO: Felicianas will have power restored Wednesday night
-
Fight to clean up blighted property lasting a decade
-
Flood survivors without repaired homes creating rental property crunch
-
Former BR Police Union president defends controversial Facebook post