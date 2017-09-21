Vandals damage stadium under construction at local high school

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after vandals busted out windows at a local high school's under-construction stadium overnight.

Andre Bell lives right across the street from Istrouma High School, and he's been watching the construction at the new athletic stadium.

"I watched them put the light up," Bell said. "I want to hear the speaker system say 'first and ten' or 'touchdown.'"

But some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, someone broke several windows at the stadium. The unfinished ticket booth and press box were also damaged.

"We hate to see anything destructive like that, [but] Istrouma is still going on. It hasn't affected what's going on on the campus at all," said Woody Jenkins, a proud graduate of Istrouma and part of the school's advisory committee.

Recently, the High School celebrated a grand reopening after being shut down for several years. It was a reopening that included $24 million in renovations and expansions.

"For people to come here and vandalize something new, something they are trying to keep in the inner city, instead of closing down... I think that's wrong," Bell said.

Police are investigating and the school district says the damage will not stop the stadium from opening on time next year.