69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vandalized Hollywood sign now reads 'Hollyweed'

1 hour 20 minutes 12 seconds ago January 01, 2017 Jan 1, 2017 Sunday, January 01 2017 January 01, 2017 12:43 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from Bloomberg Politics

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles residents awoke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."

KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days