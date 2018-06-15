81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vampire novelist Anne Rice's New Orleans mansion for sale

4 hours 42 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 June 15, 2018 2:25 PM June 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Photo: The Daily Advertiser

NEW ORLEANS - Anne Rice's Victorian Louisiana home is now for sale.

The vampire novelist's home is located on St. Charles Avenue, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. Rice is famous for numerous novels including Interview with a Vampire.

The five-bedroom mansion partially inspired the home of the characters in Rice's 'Lives of Mayfair Witches' series.

The Daily Advertiser reports that the house is for sale for $4.5 million.

The home has the original 1880s stained glass window, and mahogany and cypress staircase, the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report states. The home's entertaining rooms feature elaborate moldings, mantles, medallions, and chandeliers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days