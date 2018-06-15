Vampire novelist Anne Rice's New Orleans mansion for sale

Photo: The Daily Advertiser

NEW ORLEANS - Anne Rice's Victorian Louisiana home is now for sale.

The vampire novelist's home is located on St. Charles Avenue, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. Rice is famous for numerous novels including Interview with a Vampire.

The five-bedroom mansion partially inspired the home of the characters in Rice's 'Lives of Mayfair Witches' series.

The Daily Advertiser reports that the house is for sale for $4.5 million.

The home has the original 1880s stained glass window, and mahogany and cypress staircase, the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report states. The home's entertaining rooms feature elaborate moldings, mantles, medallions, and chandeliers.