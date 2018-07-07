Valet Garbage Services tackling Ascension Parish trash market

PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents in Ascension Parish frustrated with trash pick-up have a new option: valet garbage service.

Eddie Denham and his wife are doing something a little different. They're driving right up to someone's front door or down their driveway to pick up their garbage, and customers are flocking to them.

"The other providers are not providing the service that we're providing," said Denham. "If the customer's not going to get their garbage picked up they going to get somebody else to pick it up and we're willing and able to pick it up."

Denham says at times the job can stink, but he is loving the new family business they started last September. The idea came from Denham's dad, talking to him in a dream.

"I had a recurring dream of him talking to me, telling me I should be picking up the garbage," he said.

Denham's dad and uncle used to be in the Ascension Parish garbage business. They once owned a company called Denham Sanitation but sold it years ago. When he was growing up, Denham says he would help his family run the routes, so picking up trash is something he's familiar with. After months of dreaming about his dad telling him to pick up the trash, Denham got started building a truck to handle the waste. That's when VTS (originally Valet Trash Services), or Valet Garbage Services, LLC was born.

There's no need to pull your trash to the curb because Denham will back right up into your driveway.

"As long as it's visible I can pull up here and I can see it, I'll take it from there," he said.

The business started small, catering to senior citizens and disabled veterans. Word quickly got out and in the last couple of weeks, Denham says he's added well over 100 customers who have switched from either Republic Services or Waste Pro. There have been a series of WBRZ reports recently about residents in Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parishes not getting regular garbage services.

"I've got doctors, I've got lawyers, I've got seniors, I've got people that are capable of taking their trash to the road but don't have time so we take care of it," said Denham.

The day typically starts at 5:30 a.m. and Both Denham and his wife carry on separate routes in Ascension Parish. They both collect the garbage and take the loads to the landfill once a day. It's a full-time job for them and a new business venture that recognizes a need in their community.

"We want to make sure the customer is taken care of," he said.

The service is only available in Ascension Parish at this time, but Denham is looking to expand and hire two new drivers. There are 96-gallon cans available for use, but residents can use their own cans for service. Only trash in bags will be collected.

Valet Garbage Services pricing starts at $24.95 for curb service and $27.95 for valet services. Denham can be reached at 225-456-3886.