Valero makes $1 million gift to LSU College of Engineering

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University's College of Engineering is getting a $1 million leadership gift from Valero Energy Corporation to support the engineering education and hands-on experiences for engineering students.



Officials say the Valero Fund at the LSU Foundation will acquire cutting-edge equipment for undergraduate education and research labs and offer technology support for research by College of Engineering faculty.



Judy Wornat, dean of the engineering college, says the gift will provide the next generation of LSU engineers with a state-of-the-art learning environment that better prepares them for jobs in the industry.



Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products.