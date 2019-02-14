Latest Weather Blog
Valentine's Day benefit concert honoring Wayde Sims aims to promote love
BATON ROUGE - A benefit concert started by the family of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims is aiming to promote love throughout the community.
The event, called "Love Conquers All, Music and Comedy Festival" will feature R&B artist Robin Thicke, among other performers. The singer is known for creating iconic love songs.
The concert begins at 8 o'clock Thursday night at the PMAC on LSU's campus. Tickets are $45.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wayde Sims Forever 44 Foundation.
Just saw @robinthicke at LSU getting ready for tonight’s ’Love Conquers All Comedy and Music Festival.’ A portion for the proceeds benefit the Wayde Sims Forever 44 Foundation https://t.co/nN73OVCfoe. Festival starts at 7pm with tickets still available! #wbrz pic.twitter.com/WzxiR1AMym— Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) February 14, 2019
