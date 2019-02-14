65°
Valentine's Day benefit concert honoring Wayde Sims aims to promote love

BATON ROUGE - A benefit concert started by the family of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims is aiming to promote love throughout the community. 

The event, called "Love Conquers All, Music and Comedy Festival" will feature R&B artist Robin Thicke, among other performers. The singer is known for creating iconic love songs.

The concert begins at 8 o'clock Thursday night at the PMAC on LSU's campus. Tickets are $45.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wayde Sims Forever 44 Foundation.

