Vacant house fire on S. Amite Drive declared an arson

Tuesday, September 19 2017
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the arson of a vacant home on the 16000 block of South Amite Drive near North Stevendale Road.  

According to BRFD, the fire broke out around 2:45 Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene, flames were through the roof. 

The house was declared a total loss. No one was injured. 

Those with information on the house fire are asked to call BRFD Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers. 

