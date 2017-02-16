65°
Vacant house fire on Evangeline Street caused by arson

By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire that was caused by arson on Evangeline Street Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred around 3 p.m. in the 6400 block of Evangeline Street. BRFD firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming form the front of the home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the front room.

The home received heavy fire and smoke damage estimated to be worth about $20,000, according to the fire department. 

Anyone with information in regards to this house fire is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419.

