Vacant home burns in overnight fire; Blaze intentionally set

BATON ROUGE - Arson is likely the cause of a vacant home catching fire overnight.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out around eleven o'clock Friday in the 400 block of Tuscaloosa Street. The fire, described as heavy by officials, burned through the inside of the home.

It took fire crews about twenty minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Fire investigators are looking into who set the fire. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire investigators at 225-354-1419.



No injuries were reported.

