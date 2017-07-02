85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant duplex on Skysail Ave. suffers heavy damage during morning fire

1 hour 7 minutes 6 seconds ago July 02, 2017 Jul 2, 2017 Sunday, July 02 2017 July 02, 2017 10:41 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a vacant duplex fire on Skysail Avenue Sunday morning.

Units with St. George FD arrived at the scene just after 8:20 a.m. to find heavy fire at the front corner of the house located in the 8000 block of Skysail Ave.

The fire was declared under control at 8:46 a.m., according to St. George FD.

Firefighters conducted a thorough search of both duplexes. The unit appeared to be vacant, St. George FD said.

There were no injuries, although the building suffered serious fire damage. 

The cause of this fire has yet to be determined. St. George FD said. An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days