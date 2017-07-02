Vacant duplex on Skysail Ave. suffers heavy damage during morning fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a vacant duplex fire on Skysail Avenue Sunday morning.

Units with St. George FD arrived at the scene just after 8:20 a.m. to find heavy fire at the front corner of the house located in the 8000 block of Skysail Ave.

The fire was declared under control at 8:46 a.m., according to St. George FD.

Firefighters conducted a thorough search of both duplexes. The unit appeared to be vacant, St. George FD said.

There were no injuries, although the building suffered serious fire damage.

The cause of this fire has yet to be determined. St. George FD said. An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.